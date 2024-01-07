Blood is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Society of Hematology. Founded by William Dameshek in 1946, the journal changed from semimonthly (24 times annually) to weekly publication at the start of 2009. The journal publishes clinical and basic scientific research in all areas of hematology. It is the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field. It provides an international forum for the publication of original articles describing basic laboratory, translational, and clinical investigations in hematology. The journal covers all aspects of hematology, including disorders of leukocytes, both benign and malignant, erythrocytes, platelets, hemostatic mechanisms, vascular biology, immunology, and hematologic oncology. Blood is indexed and abstracted by:

Publisher American Society of Hematology Country United States History 1946–present Website http://bloodjournal.hematologylibrary.org/ Impact factor 10.555 (2009)

