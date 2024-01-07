Blood is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Society of Hematology. Founded by William Dameshek in 1946, the journal changed from semimonthly (24 times annually) to weekly publication at the start of 2009. The journal publishes clinical and basic scientific research in all areas of hematology. It is the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field. It provides an international forum for the publication of original articles describing basic laboratory, translational, and clinical investigations in hematology. The journal covers all aspects of hematology, including disorders of leukocytes, both benign and malignant, erythrocytes, platelets, hemostatic mechanisms, vascular biology, immunology, and hematologic oncology. Blood is indexed and abstracted by:

Publisher
American Society of Hematology
Country
United States
History
1946–present
Website
http://bloodjournal.hematologylibrary.org/
Impact factor
10.555 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Blood

Researchers improve fitness of cells used in cell transplants

A readily available, inexpensive, small molecule drug can improve the fitness of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) that are modified outside the body, potentially improving the success of procedures such as ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 27, 2023

0

1

Researchers discover a rare new blood group system

Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Blood, also solve a 30-year mystery.

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 6, 2022

0

203