JAMA Dermatology (formerly Archives of Dermatology) is a monthly professional medical journal published by the American Medical Association. Archives of Dermatology publishes original, peer-reviewed reports and discussions that address the effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment in medical and surgical dermatology, pediatric and geriatric dermatology, and oncologic and aesthetic dermatologic surgery.

Publisher JAMA Website http://archderm.jamanetwork.com/journal.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA