JAMA Dermatology (formerly Archives of Dermatology) is a monthly professional medical journal published by the American Medical Association. Archives of Dermatology publishes original, peer-reviewed reports and discussions that address the effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment in medical and surgical dermatology, pediatric and geriatric dermatology, and oncologic and aesthetic dermatologic surgery.

Publisher
JAMA
Website
http://archderm.jamanetwork.com/journal.aspx

JAMA Dermatology

Survey examines pubic hair grooming-related injuries

Pubic hair grooming is a widespread practice and about a quarter of people who groom reported grooming-related injuries in a national survey, according to a new article published by JAMA Dermatology.

Plants & Animals

Aug 16, 2017

2

33

Tattoos may be a coping mechanism for some college-age women

Texas Tech University sociology professor Jerome Koch has been studying body art – both tattoos and piercings – for years. And in that time, his research has turned up some pretty unexpected results.

Social Sciences

Nov 20, 2015

0

51