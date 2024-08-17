American Antiquity is one of the principal journals of the Society for American Archaeology. The journal is a benefit of membership in the SAA. This section includes tables of contents for issues beginning in 1995. All table of contents dating back to the volume 1, 1935 are available! You can also order back issues through the SAA Marketplace, visit the American Antiquity editorial office, and view over 60 years of American Antiquity on-line through JSTOR.

Did democracy have a separate origin in the Americas?

Democracy is widely understood to have arisen in the Mediterranean world about 2,500 years ago before spreading through cultural contact to other parts of the globe. But new research from the University of Georgia Laboratory ...

Jun 15, 2022

Harassment in archaeology is occurring at 'epidemic rates'

In the discipline of archaeology, harassment is widespread, with archaeologists of color, LGBTQIA+ researchers and scholars with disabilities reporting abuse at much higher rates, according to research presented by Stanford ...

Mar 30, 2021

