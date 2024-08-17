American Antiquity is one of the principal journals of the Society for American Archaeology. The journal is a benefit of membership in the SAA. This section includes tables of contents for issues beginning in 1995. All table of contents dating back to the volume 1, 1935 are available! You can also order back issues through the SAA Marketplace, visit the American Antiquity editorial office, and view over 60 years of American Antiquity on-line through JSTOR.

Publisher Society for American Archaeology Website http://www.saa.org/AbouttheSociety/Publications/AmericanAntiquity.aspx

