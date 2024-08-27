ACS Sensors is a peer-reviewed research journal that is devoted to the dissemination of new and original knowledge on all aspects of sensor science that selectively sense chemical or biological species or processes. Articles may address conceptual advances in sensing that are applicable to many types of analytes or application papers which report on the use of an existing sensing concept in a new way or for a new analyte. Application papers should demonstrate the use of the sensor in complex samples, show it is fit-for-purpose, and exhibit a correlation of the sensor’s performance with an existing analytical method. Papers may focus on sensor development for commercialization or developing sensors that are used to provide new scientific knowledge. Articles may be entirely theoretical with regard to sensing, or they may report experimental results.

Publisher ACS Website http://pubs.acs.org/journal/ascefj

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA