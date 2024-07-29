Having completed its 40th volume of published research in 2007, Accounts of Chemical Research presents short, concise and critical articles offering easy-to-read overviews of basic research and applications in all areas of chemistry and biochemistry. In addition, since 1998 Accounts of Chemical Research has also published Special Issues devoted to a single issue of unusual activity and significance. Visit the Accounts Special Issues page for listings, descriptions, and TOC’s of all special issues.

Publisher
ACS
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/achre4
Impact factor
20.833 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Accounts of Chemical Research

Exploring the potential of single-atom catalysts

There is a high level of interest, even excitement, among chemists and materials scientists about the potential of single-atom catalysts (SACs), but their development relies on very specialized tools available only at synchrotrons ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 22, 2024

0

14

Progress in fused-ring electron acceptors

From 1995-2015, fullerene derivatives had been the dominating electron acceptors in organic solar cells (OSCs) owing to their performance superiority to other acceptors. However, the drawbacks of fullerenes, such as weak ...

Materials Science

Mar 12, 2021

0

10

A cool chemical separation technology

Gas and liquid separation processes in the chemical industry could be made more efficient and environmentally friendly by using substances known as intrinsically porous materials (IPMs). KAUST researchers review the prospects ...

Materials Science

Mar 9, 2021

0

7

page 1 from 3