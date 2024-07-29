Having completed its 40th volume of published research in 2007, Accounts of Chemical Research presents short, concise and critical articles offering easy-to-read overviews of basic research and applications in all areas of chemistry and biochemistry. In addition, since 1998 Accounts of Chemical Research has also published Special Issues devoted to a single issue of unusual activity and significance. Visit the Accounts Special Issues page for listings, descriptions, and TOC’s of all special issues.

Publisher ACS Website http://pubs.acs.org/journal/achre4 Impact factor 20.833 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA