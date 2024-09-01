Pollen affects cloud formation and precipitation patterns, researchers find
Ground-based and satellite observations in the United States show that increased pollen concentrations in spring lead to more cloud ice and more precipitation—even at temperatures between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees Celsius.
Environment
7 hours ago
Freshwater oysters could be key to developing stronger, 'greener' adhesives
If you think oysters are just delicious seafood, think again. Freshwater oysters produce an adhesive that may hold the secret to developing more environmentally friendly glues with applications from dental care to construction ...
Analytical Chemistry
7 hours ago
Zirconium metals under extreme conditions found to deform in surprisingly complex ways
Materials are crucial to modern technology, especially those used in extreme environments like nuclear energy systems and military applications. These materials need to withstand intense pressure, temperature and corrosion. ...
Condensed Matter
7 hours ago
Newly developed OLED could enable compact, lightweight night vision
A new type of OLED (organic light emitting diode) could replace bulky night vision goggles with lightweight glasses, making them cheaper and more practical for prolonged use, according to University of Michigan researchers.
Optics & Photonics
8 hours ago
Computational tool can pinpoint causal relationships from complex biological data
Researchers have developed a tool that provides new insights into cause-and-effect relationships between cells and how these change over time.
Cell & Microbiology
8 hours ago
Propolis from a Morocco-native plant found to improve cognitive function in male rats experiencing chronic mild stress
Chronic stress can have adverse effects on both the minds and bodies of affected individuals. Past studies suggest that particularly stressful life events can also impact people's cognitive abilities, for instance, producing ...
Psychology & Psychiatry
15 hours ago
How Google Street View data might help to improve public health
Big data and artificial intelligence are transforming how we think about health, from detecting diseases and spotting patterns to predicting outcomes and speeding up response times.
Health
7 hours ago
Research shows that auto plants grew their workforces after transitioning to electric vehicle production
U.S. auto plants producing battery electric vehicles have required a larger workforce than traditional internal combustion engine plants—a finding that runs counter to early predictions about how EVs would impact the industry.
Business
8 hours ago
The accumulation of mutations in DNA is often mentioned as an explanation for the aging process, but it remains just one hypothesis among many. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in collaboration with the Inselspital, ...
Genetics
7 hours ago
Artificial intelligence grunt work can be outsourced using a new blockchain-based framework
Tomorrow's workplace will be run on mind-boggling amounts of data. To make sense of it all, businesses, developers and individuals will need better artificial intelligence (AI) systems, better trained AI workers and more ...
Business
8 hours ago
People underestimate the income of the top 1%, researchers find
People selectively underestimate how rich the world's richest people are, according to a study. Increasing income inequality in many countries is driven by steep gains among the top 1% of earners. In the United States, support ...
Economics & Business
11 hours ago
Primates bond for their own benefit: Study underlines the decisive role that females play
Female and male primates often form close bonds, but not purely out of affection. Close relationships usually evolve when there is a clear benefit for both parties, with protection and reproductive control playing key roles.
Plants & Animals
9 hours ago
Task planning framework supports human-robot collaborative furniture assembly
Ensuring that robots can smoothly collaborate with humans in real-world environments is a crucial step towards their large-scale deployment. While some robotic systems are already engaging daily with human agents, for instance ...
Robotics
17 hours ago
Black hole pairs may unveil new particles
In a paper published in Physical Review Letters this week, physicists from Amsterdam and Copenhagen argue that close observations of merging black hole pairs may unveil information about potential new particles. The research ...
General Physics
10 hours ago
Team discovers naturally occurring DNA-protein hybrids
Thanks to a serendipitous discovery and a lot of painstaking work, scientists can now build biohybrid molecules that combine the homing powers of DNA with the broad functional repertoire of proteins—without having to synthesize ...
Biochemistry
10 hours ago
Shrinking the pint reduces beer sales by almost 10%, study shows
Reducing the serving size for beer, lager and cider reduces the volume of those drinks consumed in pubs, bars and restaurants, and could be a useful alcohol control measure, according to research published September 17 in ...
Health
9 hours ago
An unexpected protein connection in maize growth and defense could enhance crop resilience
Maize (corn) is one of the most important staple crops in the world and has been extensively studied. Yet, many aspects of the genetic mechanisms regulating its growth and development remain unexplored.
Molecular & Computational biology
10 hours ago
In a step toward solar fuels, durable artificial photosynthesis setup chains two carbons together
A key step toward reusing CO2 to make sustainable fuels is chaining carbon atoms together, and an artificial photosynthesis system developed at the University of Michigan can bind two of them into hydrocarbons with field-leading ...
Electronics & Semiconductors
11 hours ago
Slow-moving landslides a growing, but ignored, threat to mountain communities
As urban centers in mountainous regions grow, more people are driven to build on steeper slopes prone to slow-moving landslides, a new study finds. Slow-moving landslides are frequently excluded from estimates of landslide ...
Q&A: Authors discuss addressing the crisis of species loss
No oncologist would wait for a patient's cancer to spread before treating it. Similarly, waiting to detect the potential loss of a species across all its known habitats means interventions are often too late to turn the tide ...
Students prefer teacher feedback over AI feedback, research finds
Feedback plays a crucial role in learning, helping individuals to understand and improve their performance, yet globally large and diverse student populations often mean that providing timely and personalized observations ...
Surface water sampling reveals large numbers of juvenile krill undetected by conventional monitoring methods
In 2018–2019, researchers of Wageningen Marine Research joined the Japanese research vessel Kaiyo-maru (Fisheries Agency Japan; FAJ) on an Antarctic expedition to sample the upper surface waters with the Surface and Under ...
UN scientists warn about the low representation of women in leadership positions in the water sector
A new publication in Nature Water by UN University scientists sheds light on the persistent gender disparities in the global water workforce. The article, titled "Quantifying Women in the Water Workforce," warns that despite ...
Do performance rankings effectively motivate salespeople to improve their performance?
Researchers from Vanderbilt University, San Diego State University, University of Denver, and University of Georgia have published a new study that examines how the presentation of performance rankings influences critical ...
Low-noise amplifiers aboard the Arctic Weather Satellite
The Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS) of the European Space Agency (ESA) was sent on its journey to a polar orbit 600 km above the Earth on August 16, 2024. On board: four low-noise amplifiers (LNAs) from the Fraunhofer Institute ...
Study: Ducks in the UK are still regularly shot with lead, despite ban
Ducks are still commonly killed with lead shot in England despite a ban and voluntary moves by shooting groups, research published in Environmental Pollution shows.
Europa Clipper: 8 things to know about NASA's mission to an ocean moon of Jupiter
The first NASA spacecraft dedicated to studying an ocean world beyond Earth, Europa Clipper aims to find out whether the ice-encased moon Europa could be habitable.
Lord Kelvin: How the 19th century scientist combined research and innovation to change the world
"What got you into astrophysics?" It's a question I'm often asked at outreach events, and I answer by pointing to my early passion for exploring the biggest questions about our universe. Well, along with seeing Star Wars ...
Tiny robots and AI algorithms could help to craft material solutions for cleaner environments
Many human activities release pollutants into the air, water and soil. These harmful chemicals threaten the health of both people and the ecosystem. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution causes an estimated ...
Why holding kids back fails, and what to do about it
For decades, schools have allowed children to advance to the next grade even when they're not reading at grade level. But more and more states are adopting policies to hold students back if they fail standardized tests in ...
A toxic chemical was blamed for killing thousands of Teesside crabs, but a study explains why pyridine isn't the culprit
In October 2021, thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up along 45 miles (70km) of coastline in north-east England. This mass-mortality event coincided with the redevelopment of one of the UK's largest ports ...
Happiness swings votes, and America's current mood could scramble expectations of young and old voters
Happiness may be reshaping America's political landscape.
Eight steps for making schools inclusive and safe for everyone
Education is the bedrock of a just and diverse society, but only if it is equitable and inclusive. To foster an inclusive educational environment, leaders and teachers have to understand and value diversity in all its forms, ...
Denver's experiment in providing a soft landing for newly arrived migrants is expensive but necessary, says researcher
The burden of supporting asylum-seekers with food and housing often falls to cities, creating severe budget crunches. But Denver is piloting a new approach designed to integrate immigrants into the workforce faster.
Lost in translation: What spirituality and Einstein have to do with misunderstandings about climate change
As a child growing up in the early 1990s, I remember learning in school about the greenhouse effect. Carbon dioxide released by burning fossil fuels traps heat near the Earth's surface, like the glass of a greenhouse. I imagined ...
Reducing smartphone use found to increase work satisfaction
On average, we spend three and a quarter hours a day looking at our phones. Cutting back this time by one hour a day is not only good for our mental health, but also helps us to feel happier and more motivated at work.
Analyzing economic activity in a growing city: Insights from 19th century Paris
Researchers have just published their findings on the analysis of economic activities over a century of urban growth in the city of Paris.
Do bacteria age?
Any organism that lives, grows and reproduces must also age. People often think of aging in the physical sense—gray hair, slowed movements and wrinkles—but aging fundamentally occurs on a molecular level, inside of cells.