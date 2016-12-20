rss Last update Using 'fire to fight fire' to combat disease could make it worse, tests show, 1 hour ago

Earth Sciences news

Leaky plumbing impedes Greenland Ice Sheet flow

Surface meltwater that drains to the bed of the Greenland Ice Sheet each summer causes changes in ice flow that cannot be fully explained by prevailing theories. Now a multinational, multidisciplinary team led by ice sheet ...

Research maps thunderstorm 'hotspots'

A University of Queensland study has identified Springfield, Ipswich, Boonah, Beaudesert, Esk and Jimboomba as some of south-east Queensland's most intense areas of thunderstorm activity.

Other news

Salty oceans can forecast rain on land

At this week's American Geophysical Union meeting, a team of researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) presented their latest research findings on the long-range predictions of rainfall on land. Their ...

The case of the missing diamonds

It all began innocently enough. Tyrone Daulton, a physicist with the Institute for Materials Science and Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, was studying stardust, tiny specks of heat-resistant minerals thought ...

New record for oldest water found in Canada

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers working deep in a mine in Canada has found water samples that date back approximately 2 billion years, breaking the record of oldest discovered water on the surface of the Earth by approximately ...

