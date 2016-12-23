Chemistry news

rss Last update Friend or foe? Each creates national unity, a mix creates divisions, study shows, 1 hour ago

19th century painting tricks revealed

To paint quickly while creating exceptional texture and volume effects, J. M. W. Turner and other English artists of his generation relied on the development of innovative gels. All the rage in the 19th century—and still ...

date7 hours ago in Materials Science
Static electricity's tiny sparks

Static electricity is a ubiquitous part of everyday life. It's all around us, sometimes funny and obvious, as when it makes your hair stand on end, sometimes hidden and useful, as when harnessed by the electronics in your ...

dateJan 06, 2017 in Materials Science
Light opens and closes windows in membranes

Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Uni-versität Hannover developed novel membranes, whose selectivity can be switched dynamically with the help of light. For this pur-pose, azobenzene molecules were ...

dateDec 23, 2016 in Materials Science
Visualizing gene expression with MRI

Genes tell cells what to do—for example, when to repair DNA mistakes or when to die—and can be turned on or off like a light switch. Knowing which genes are switched on, or expressed, is important for the treatment and ...

dateDec 23, 2016 in Biochemistry
Know thy enemy: Kill MRSA with tailored chemistry

University of Connecticut medicinal chemists have developed experimental antibiotics that kill MRSA, a common and often deadly bacteria that causes skin, lung, and heart infections. The success is due to their strategy, which ...

Novel technique helps ID elusive molecules

Among the most important molecules in the living world are sugars or carbohydrates, which play a vital role in life processes. Sugars provide the main source of fuel for the body, protect muscles from damage and contribute ...

'Watershed' discovery reveals plants' medicinal secrets

Metabolons, near-mythical clusters of enzymes, have been discovered for the first time. Using fluorescent tags and microscopy—molecular movie technology - scientists have confirmed their existence, thus unlocking plants' ...

Scientists bear witness to birth of an ice cloud

Scientists have witnessed the birth of atmospheric ice clouds, creating ice cloud crystals in the laboratory and then taking images of the process through a microscope, essentially documenting the very first steps of cloud ...

Synthesizing a five-membered ring nitrogen compound

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists in collaboration with University of South Florida theorists recently reported the synthesis and equation of state of a long sought-after five-ring nitrogen (N5) compound.

Detection system reads biomolecules in barcoded microgels

Single-stranded, noncoding micro-ribonucleic acids (microRNAs), consisting of 18-23 nucleotides, play a key role in regulating gene expression. Levels of microRNAs circulating within blood can be correlated to different states ...

