The Yale School of Management (also known as Yale SOM) is the graduate business school of Yale University and is located on Whitney Avenue in New Haven, Connecticut, United States. The School awards the Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA for Executives (EMBA), Master of Advanced Management (MAM), and Ph.D. degrees, as well as joint degrees with nine other graduate programs at Yale University.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed