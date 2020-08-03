The Woods Hole Research Center addresses pressing environmental issues, including climate change, through scientific and policy initiatives. The Center has projects in the Amazon, the Arctic, Africa, Russia, Alaska, Canada, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic, working in collaboration with a wide variety of partners ranging from NGOs to governments and the United Nations. The Woods Hole Research Center was established in 1985 in Woods Hole, Massachusetts by George Woodwell. In 2005, Dr. John P. Holdren became the director. Holdren was appointed as President Obama's science advisor in 2009. In June 2011, Dr. Eric Davidson, a WHRC senior scientist, was named Executive Director. The organization has about 60 staff members. The Center's main facility, located on Cape Cod in the town of Falmouth, was completed in 2003. The 19,300 sq ft (1,790 m) building is composed of an older (ca. 1874) now fully renovated building, formerly used as a summer home, and a new wing.

