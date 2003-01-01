Women's College Hospital is a teaching hospital in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is located at the north end of Hospital Row, a section of University Avenue where several major hospitals are located. It currently functions as an independent ambulatory care hospital. The physician-in-chief is Dr. Jim Ruderman. Women's College Hospital maintains a focus on women's health, research in women's health, and ambulatory care. It was recognized as the only 'collaborating centre' in women's health the Western Hemisphere designated by the World Health Organization. Women's College Hospital is associated with Women's College Research Institute, Women's College Hospital Foundation and Women's Health Matters, a bilingual consumer website on women's health and lifestyle issues.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed