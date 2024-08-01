The College of William & Mary in Virginia (also known as The College, William & Mary, or W) is a public research university located in Williamsburg, Virginia, United States. Privately founded in 1693 by letters patent issued by King William III and Queen Mary II, it is the second-oldest institution of higher education in the United States after Harvard University.
- Address
- 116 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia, United States of America 23187
- Website
- http://www.wm.edu/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_College_of_William_%26_Mary
