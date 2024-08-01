The College of William & Mary in Virginia (also known as The College, William & Mary, or W) is a public research university located in Williamsburg, Virginia, United States. Privately founded in 1693 by letters patent issued by King William III and Queen Mary II, it is the second-oldest institution of higher education in the United States after Harvard University.

Does AI in the classroom facilitate deep learning in students?

Multitasking robots collaborate with humans in large warehouses, and chatbots respond to queries on banking websites. Artificial intelligence assistants even sort documents for law firms. William & Mary Assistant Professor ...

Education

Aug 1, 2024

Juvenile striped bass abundance remains steady in Virginia waters

Preliminary results from an ongoing long-term survey conducted by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science suggest another average year class of young-of-year striped bass was produced in Virginia ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 28, 2022

Digital strategy 'a tricky dance' for politicians

Elizabeth Losh, the Duane A. and Virginia S. Dittman Professor of American Studies and English at William & Mary, is paying close attention to the social media posts of candidates running for office in the upcoming mid-term ...

Social Sciences

Oct 20, 2022

Chlorophyll may biochemically recycle antioxidants

Chlorophyll, the green molecule that makes photosynthesis possible, may provide underappreciated dietary benefits, offering up yet one more reason to eat those leafy green vegetables.

Biochemistry

Oct 13, 2022

