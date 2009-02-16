Western Michigan University, (WMU) was founded in 1903 as a public university in Kalamazoo, Michigan. WMU student enrollment is nearly 25,000 in undergraduate and graduate programs. WMU's School of Engineering and School of Aviation Science is highly rated for excellence in student education.

Address Office of University Relations Western Michigan University Kalamazoo MI 49008-5433 USA Website http://www.wmich.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Michigan_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

