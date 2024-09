Weber Shanwick Worldwide is an international public relations firm serving leading companies in Asia, The Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Clients include, Microsoft, General Motors and industries. Weber Shanwick Worldwide is noted for its “Got Milk” ad campaign among other public relations and marketing feats. An additional focus involves business solutions for improving work place relations.

Address : 919 THIRD AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10022 Website http://www.webershandwick.com/Default.aspx

