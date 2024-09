Washington University School of Medicine is listed as Washington University in St. Louis: School of Medicine. The school of medicine is part of the Washington University Medical Center which covers about 137 acres in St. Louis, Missouri. The Center has numerous centers for medical research, teaching hospitals for physicians, graduate school in medical related fields and center for advanced research in medical technologies for rehabilitation and treatment of hearing conditions.

Address 660 S. Euclid Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110 Website http://medschool.wustl.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington_University_in_St._Louis

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

