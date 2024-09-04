The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern) is a prominent medical education and biomedical research institution in the United States. It is located in Southwestern Medical District, a 231-acre campus in Dallas incorporating UT Southwestern Medical School, UT Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, UT Southwestern School of Health Professions, and four affiliated hospitals: Parkland Memorial Hospital, Children's Medical Center Dallas, Zale Lipshy University Hospital, and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Computer model boosts detection of cell-to-cell communication

A computer model developed by UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers significantly enhances the ability of scientists to detect communication between cells, according to a new study published in Nature Methods.

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 4, 2024

Study identifies RNA molecule that regulates cellular aging

A team led by UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers has discovered a new way that cells regulate senescence, an irreversible end to cell division. The findings, published in Cell, could one day lead to new interventions ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 17, 2024

Bacterial proteins shed light on antiviral immunity

A unique collaboration between two UT Southwestern Medical Center labs—one that studies bacteria and another that studies viruses—has identified two immune proteins that appear key to fighting infections. The findings, ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 17, 2024

Supercomputer simulation reveals new mechanism for membrane fusion

An intricate simulation performed by UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers using one of the world's most powerful supercomputers sheds new light on how proteins called SNAREs cause biological membranes to fuse.

Molecular & Computational biology

Apr 23, 2024

Female zebra finches seek mate who sings one song just right

Humans aren't the only living beings who find a singing voice attractive in the opposite sex—songbirds do too. For about a third of the approximately 4,000 songbird species that sing only one song, the features that make ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 11, 2024

