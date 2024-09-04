The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern) is a prominent medical education and biomedical research institution in the United States. It is located in Southwestern Medical District, a 231-acre campus in Dallas incorporating UT Southwestern Medical School, UT Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, UT Southwestern School of Health Professions, and four affiliated hospitals: Parkland Memorial Hospital, Children's Medical Center Dallas, Zale Lipshy University Hospital, and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed