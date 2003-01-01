Harborview Medical Center is managed by the University of Washington. It was founded in 1877. Harborview Medical Center is noted for firsts in patient care, including the development of Medic One, a paramedic response team, and setting protocols for emergency treatment of patients and training of medical students. Harborview Medical Center is a Trauma I treatment center hospital and noted for its innovations in treating burn victims. Harbor View Medical Center is noted as a quality education for training physicians and in the top ten of all teaching hospitals for patient care.

Address 325 Ninth Avenue Seattle, WA 98104-2499 Website http://uwmedicine.washington.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harborview_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

