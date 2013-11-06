The University of Ulster (previously shortened to UU; Irish: Ollscoil Uladh, Ulster Scots: Universitie o Ulstèr or Varsitie o Ulster) is a multi-campus, co-educational university located in Northern Ireland. It is the largest single university in Ireland, discounting the federal National University of Ireland. The University of Ulster was established in 1968 as the New University of Ulster and can trace its roots back to 1845 when Magee College was established in Derry and 1849, when the School of Art and Design was inaugurated in Belfast. The university incorporated its four campuses in 1984 under the University of Ulster banner; these are located in Belfast, Coleraine (site of the administrative headquarters), Magee College in Derry, and Jordanstown. A fifth distance learning campus, Campus One, delivers online programmes; mainly at graduate level.

Address Cromore Road, Coleraine, Londonderry, United Kingdom Website http://www.ulster.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Ulster

