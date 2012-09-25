The University of Toronto Scarborough (also known as U of T Scarborough or UTSC) is a satellite campus of the University of Toronto. Based in the Scarborough district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the campus is set upon suburban parkland in the residential neighbourhood of Highland Creek. It was established in 1964 as Scarborough College, a constituent college of the Faculty of Arts and Science. The college expanded into a mid-sized university campus following its designation as an autonomic division of the university in 1972. Academics of the campus are centered on a variety of undergraduate studies in the disciplines of arts, sciences, and management, whilst also hosting limited postgraduate research programs. Its neuroscience program was the first to be offered in the nation. The campus is noted for being the sole provider of cooperative education programs, as well as the Bachelor of Business Administration degree, in the university. Through affiliation with Centennial College of Applied Arts and Technology, it also offers enrolment in joint programs.

Address 1265 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Website http://www.utsc.utoronto.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Toronto_Scarborough

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed