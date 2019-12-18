The University of the West of England (abbrev. UWE, often pronounced "you-we") is a university based in the English city of Bristol. Its main campus is at Frenchay, about five miles (8 km) north of the city centre. UWE also has a smaller campus at St Matthias, a School of Health and Social Care at Glenside in north-east Bristol and the School of Creative Arts, located at Bower Ashton, near Ashton Court in south-west Bristol. There are also regional centres in Bath and Swindon, and an associate faculty specialising in animal behaviour and welfare, agricultural and sports related courses in Hartpury, Gloucestershire. This satellite college has staged the European Young Rider Championship, a horse riding competition. Bristol Old Vic Theatre School is an associate school of the Faculty of Humanities, Languages and Social Sciences. With around 30,000 students and 3,000 academic staff, UWE is the larger of the two universities in the city (the longer established University of Bristol has approximately 18,000 students). 86% of students at UWE are from state schools.

Address Coldharbour Lane, Bristol, United Kingdom, United Kingdom Website http://www.uwe.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_the_West_of_England

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

