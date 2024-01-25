The University of Texas at San Antonio (officially "UTSA") is a state research university in San Antonio, Texas, United States. With over 28,000 students, it is the largest university in San Antonio and the eighth-largest (2014) in the state of Texas. Its three campuses span over 747 acres of land, with its main campus being the largest in the University of Texas System. UTSA offers a wide array of academic studies, with 133 undergraduate, 51 graduate and 24 doctoral programs. In 2012 and 2013, it was selected by Times Higher Education as one of the best universities in the world under 50 years old.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

