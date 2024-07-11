The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is a four-year state university, and is a component institution of the University of Texas System. Its campus is located on the bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. The school was founded in 1914 as The Texas State School of Mines and Metallurgy, and a mineshaft still exists on the mountainous, desert campus. It became Texas Western College in 1949, and The University of Texas El Paso in 1967. In Fall 2011, enrollment was 22,640. UTEP is the largest university in the U.S. with a majority Mexican-American student population (about 75%). It is the only such university to be classified RU/H ("Research Universities (high research activity)") by the Carnegie Foundation. Other notable features of UTEP are its campus architecture (modeled after the dzong style of Bhutan), and its athletic history (UTEP was the first college in the American South to integrate its intercollegiate sports programs).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

