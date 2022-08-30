The McComb School of Business at University of Texas at Austin was established in 1922 in the Austin, Texas area. The McComb School of Business is ranked by Financial and Business publications like Financial Times, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal in the top 20 for MBAs, Accounting and BBAs nationally. It is also rated exceptionally high for complex modeling, business, mathematics, and finance research.

Address McCombs School of Business The University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX 78712-1178 Website http://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McCombs_School_of_Business

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

