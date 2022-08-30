The McComb School of Business at University of Texas at Austin was established in 1922 in the Austin, Texas area. The McComb School of Business is ranked by Financial and Business publications like Financial Times, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal in the top 20 for MBAs, Accounting and BBAs nationally. It is also rated exceptionally high for complex modeling, business, mathematics, and finance research.

Address
McCombs School of Business The University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX 78712-1178
Website
http://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McCombs_School_of_Business

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business

Sharing on social media makes us overconfident in our knowledge

Sharing news articles with friends and followers on social media can prompt people to think they know more about the articles' topics than they actually do, according to a new study from researchers at The University of Texas ...

Social Sciences

Aug 30, 2022

0

577