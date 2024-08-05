The University of Sussex, (US) is located in Falmer, East Sussex in England. US received its Royal Charter in 1961 and has emerged as an multi-disciplinary research center ranked highly for its academic excellence. US has a student body of nearly 12,500 undergraduate and graduate students. In 2004, US opened the Brighton and Sussex Medical School and has embarked on creating a first rate medical research, teaching and patient care presence. US's Chemistry Department is distinguished, in part due to Nobel Laureate Harry Kroto. US has two Nobel Prize winners, 15 Fellows of the Royal Society and numerous accolades attributed to their faculty. US is noted for a campus with diversity, with faculty from 50 countries and students from 120 different countries.

Address
Falmer, BRIGHTON United Kingdom BN1 9QU
Website
http://www.sussex.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Sussex

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Sussex

'Math anxiety' causes students to disengage, says study

A new Sussex study has revealed that "math anxiety" can lead to disengagement and create significant barriers to learning. According to charity National Numeracy, more than one-third of adults in the U.K. report feeling worried ...

Mathematics

Nov 22, 2023

0

97

Want sexual satisfaction? Do the math

University of Sussex mathematicians have developed the first ever mathematical model of how to reach sexual climax, as revealed in a new paper.

Mathematics

Apr 5, 2023

0

239

Another step towards practical quantum computers

Researchers from the University of Sussex and Universal Quantum have demonstrated for the first time that quantum bits (qubits) can directly transfer between quantum computer microchips and demonstrated this with record-breaking ...

Quantum Physics

Feb 8, 2023

0

640

page 1 from 25