The University of Sussex, (US) is located in Falmer, East Sussex in England. US received its Royal Charter in 1961 and has emerged as an multi-disciplinary research center ranked highly for its academic excellence. US has a student body of nearly 12,500 undergraduate and graduate students. In 2004, US opened the Brighton and Sussex Medical School and has embarked on creating a first rate medical research, teaching and patient care presence. US's Chemistry Department is distinguished, in part due to Nobel Laureate Harry Kroto. US has two Nobel Prize winners, 15 Fellows of the Royal Society and numerous accolades attributed to their faculty. US is noted for a campus with diversity, with faculty from 50 countries and students from 120 different countries.

Address Falmer, BRIGHTON United Kingdom BN1 9QU Website http://www.sussex.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Sussex

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

