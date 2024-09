DescriptionThe University of Rostock is a public university located in Rostock, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. Founded in 1419, it is the third-oldest university in Germany. It is the oldest and largest university in continental northern Europe and the Baltic Sea area, and 8th oldest in Central Europe.

Address Universitätsplatz 1 18051 Rostock Germany Website https://www.uni-rostock.de/en/

