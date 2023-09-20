The University of New England (UNE) is a public university in Australia with approximately 21,000 higher education students. Its original and main campus is located in the city of Armidale in northern central New South Wales. The University of New England was the first Australian university established outside a state capital city.

A view to killing off stereotypes

Looking for insights into geopolitics? Eager to learn about foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region? Don't rely on James Bond films for your education.

Sep 20, 2023

Chicken feed made of food waste could slash costs and emissions

New research from Australia's University of New England (UNE) has revealed using food waste to create commercial chicken feed would not only save the Australian poultry industry an estimated $500 million a year, but it could ...

Jun 7, 2023

Chinese writing: From complexity to greater complexity

The world's major writing systems have tended to simplify over time, with a notable exception: New research shows that the Chinese writing system has become increasingly complex over the course of its 3000-year history.

Nov 23, 2022

