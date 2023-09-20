The University of New England (UNE) is a public university in Australia with approximately 21,000 higher education students. Its original and main campus is located in the city of Armidale in northern central New South Wales. The University of New England was the first Australian university established outside a state capital city.
- Website
- https://www.une.edu.au/
- Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_New_England_(Australia)
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed