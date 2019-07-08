The University of Mons, abbreviated to "UMONS", is a French-speaking university in the province of Hainaut, Belgium, near the French-Belgian border. It is approximately 50 kilometres from Brussels, the capital of Europe.
UMONS was created in 2009 following a merger between the University of Mons-Hainaut and the Faculty of Engineering of Mons, the university's oldest faculty, founded in 1837.
UMONS is one of five academic centres set up in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation as part of the restructuring of higher education, and is one of the founding members of the Pôle hainuyer. It assumes the co-presidency of this cluster, which groups together 3 universities, 3 hautes écoles, 3 graduate art schools and 26 continuing education institutions, and offers nearly 600 courses in 21 fields of education to more than 30,000 students in the province of Hainaut.
- Address
- 20, Place du Parc B-7000 MONS, Belgium
- Website
- https://web.umons.ac.be/en/
