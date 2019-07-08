The University of Mons, abbreviated to "UMONS", is a French-speaking university in the province of Hainaut, Belgium, near the French-Belgian border. It is approximately 50 kilometres from Brussels, the capital of Europe. UMONS was created in 2009 following a merger between the University of Mons-Hainaut and the Faculty of Engineering of Mons, the university's oldest faculty, founded in 1837. UMONS is one of five academic centres set up in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation as part of the restructuring of higher education, and is one of the founding members of the Pôle hainuyer. It assumes the co-presidency of this cluster, which groups together 3 universities, 3 hautes écoles, 3 graduate art schools and 26 continuing education institutions, and offers nearly 600 courses in 21 fields of education to more than 30,000 students in the province of Hainaut.

Address 20, Place du Parc B-7000 MONS, Belgium Website https://web.umons.ac.be/en/

