One of the nation’s top public universities, the University of Michigan has been a leader in research, learning and teaching for more than 200 years. With one of the highest research volumes of any public university in the country, U-M is advancing new solutions and knowledge in areas ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to driverless vehicle technology, social justice and carbon neutrality. Its main campus in Ann Arbor comprises 19 schools and colleges; there are also regional campuses in Dearborn and Flint, and a nationally ranked health system, Michigan Medicine. The university also boasts a world-renowned intercollegiate athletics program and has been the site of many important events in U.S. history, including JFK’s announcement of the Peace Corps, LBJ’s “Great Society” speech, and the clinical trials of the Salk polio vaccine. U-M’s alumni body is one of the largest in the world and includes a U.S. president, scientists, actors, astronauts and inventors.

Address 3300 Ruthven Building 1109 Geddes Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1079 Website https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab

