The University of Michigan Health Center (UMHC) was organized in 1997. UMHC origin goes back to 1850 with the establishment of the University of Michigan Medical School Today, the meg-health center is devoted to complex medical research in all areas of human conditions. Including, heart research, pharmacology, an eye institute, pediatric care and numerous other fields of scientific inquiry.

Address North Campus Administrative Complex (NCAC) 2901 Hubbard St., Suite 2400 SPC 2435 Ann Arbor, MI. 48109-2435 Website http://www.med.umich.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Michigan_Health_System

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed