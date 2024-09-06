The University of Miami, (UM) was established in 1925 in Coral Gables, Florida. Today, UM has over 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UM is noted for the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, College of Engineering and School of Architecture. UM is ranked as a top-tier university and rated in the top 50 of American universities.

Address
University of Miami, Media Relations Coral Gables, Florida 33124
Website
http://www6.miami.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Miami

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Miami

Are rising global temperatures the new normal?

During meteorological summer, defined as June through August, several U.S. cities from the East Coast to California either tied or set records for the hottest temperatures on any day in the past seven decades of record-keeping.

Environment

Sep 6, 2024

0

15

Demystifying the complex nature of Arctic clouds

With dancing ribbons of light visible in the sky, a team of researchers flew on a series of scenic and sometimes stormy flights into the cold unknown, trying to learn more about why one of the most frigid places on Earth ...

Earth Sciences

May 3, 2024

0

17

Scientists' model increases accuracy of tide forecasts

The tides couldn't be controlled—only predicted. And for one day, June 6, in the spring of 1944, the tide prediction for the beaches of Normandy just may have been the most important in history.

Environment

Oct 13, 2023

0

14

page 1 from 32