The University of Miami, (UM) was established in 1925 in Coral Gables, Florida. Today, UM has over 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UM is noted for the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, College of Engineering and School of Architecture. UM is ranked as a top-tier university and rated in the top 50 of American universities.

Address University of Miami, Media Relations Coral Gables, Florida 33124 Website http://www6.miami.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Miami

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

