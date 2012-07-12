The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) is the state-run health sciences institution of New Jersey, United States. It has eight distinct academic units. It forms an academic health sciences centre. It awarded 1,459 degrees in 2010-2011. The College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (CMDNJ) was created by legislature in 1970 with the consolidation of the boards of trustees of Rutgers Medical School (now Robert Wood Johnson Medical School) and New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry (now New Jersey Medical School). In 1981, the CMDNJ was renamed to the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. It is the largest school of health sciences of its kind in the United States. It is also the leading research university in New Jersey, edging the other major research universities in the state (including Princeton University and Rutgers University) in federal research grant dollars. It does, however, have various academic partnerships with universities and other institutions in New Jersey.

Address
65 Bergen Street, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America
Website
http://www.umdnj.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Medicine_and_Dentistry_of_New_Jersey

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

