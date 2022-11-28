The University of Luxembourg is the only university in Luxembourg, founded on 13 August 2003. Prior to that, there were several higher educational institutions such as the cour universitaire or the IST that offered one or two years of academic studies. Luxembourgish students had to go abroad in order to complete their studies at a university (usually to Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom). The new university makes it possible for these students to complete their studies in their own country, as well as attract foreign academic interest to Luxembourg. The University is currently divided into three Campuses, namely: By the finalisation of the House of Knowledge (Maison du Savoir), the University and all its Faculties plan on relocating to the restructured Campus in Esch-Belval, south of the capital. Like Luxembourg itself, the studies at the University of Luxembourg are characterised by their multilingualism. Courses are usually held in two languages: French/English, French/German, or English/German. The study programme is set up in the Bologna System and oriented towards the interest of young people and the needs of the employment market.

How stock market inefficiencies can affect the real economy

Mutual fund investors are known to be vulnerable to fluctuating market conditions. What is less well understood is how corporate managers are affected by waves of investor optimism. A researcher has published a study in the ...

Economics & Business

Jun 17, 2022

Magnetic materials analysis has never been so comprehensible

Professor Andreas Michels, physicist at the University of Luxembourg, explores the complex world of magnetic materials by shooting neutrons on them. He has now published his insights in a 380-page monograph titled "Magnetic ...

Materials Science

Jun 1, 2021

Helping robots analyze their surroundings

Physicists from the University of Luxembourg have recently presented a new material which can become a key component of a new infrastructure designed to help robots understand their surroundings. The team shows that the material ...

Condensed Matter

Apr 29, 2021

Surviving turbulent times: Lessons from the phytoplankton

Physicists from the University of Luxembourg, together with scientists from Sweden, Israel and Switzerland, have established mechanistic links between physiological stress and migratory behavior in aquatic photosynthetic ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 3, 2021

