The University of Lübeck is a research university in Lübeck, Northern Germany which focuses almost entirely on medicine and sciences with applications in medicine. In 2006, 2009 and 2016, the University of Lübeck was ranked No. 1 in medicine among all universities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland according to the CHE Hochschulranking. In Computer Science and Molecular Life Science, the university was ranked No. 2 in the 2009 evaluation.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed