The University of Hull, known informally as Hull University, is an English university, founded in 1927, located in Hull, a city in the East Riding of Yorkshire.The main campus is home to the Hull York Medical School, a joint initiative with the University of York.

Address
Cottingham Road, Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.hull.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Hull

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Hull

Exploring the natural enemies of insect pests

A method of investigating whether aphid pests have been targeted by their gruesome enemies could shed new light on how farmland organisms interact, and potentially help protect important food crops.

Ecology

Mar 27, 2014

Like a moth to a street light

A new research project will investigate how street lighting impacts on the many hundreds of species of moths that can be found in Britain. 

Ecology

Feb 5, 2014

Sandcastle-building fish offer evolution clue

(Phys.org) —In Lake Malawi, East Africa, there are around 200 different species of cichlid fish that once or twice a year build large sand structures (known as bowers) on which the fish mate. Each different species constructs ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 6, 2013

Sunlight and air powers access to sterile water

Researchers at the University of Hull (UK) are developing a way to produce constant supplies of sterile water, powered simply by sunlight and air. The device is aimed at remote communities where conventional systems using ...

Materials Science

May 4, 2012

