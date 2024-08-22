The University of Canterbury (Māori: Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha; postnominal abbreviation Cantuar. or Cant. for Cantuariensis, the Latin name for Canterbury) was initiated and founded by some scholars from the University of Oxford in 1873 and is New Zealand's second-oldest university. It operates its main campus in the suburb of Ilam in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. It offers degrees in Arts, Commerce, Education (physical education), Engineering, Fine Arts, Forestry, Law, Music, Social Work, Speech and Language Therapy, Science, Sports Coaching and Teaching. The University has a main campus of 76 hectares at Ilam, a suburb of Christchurch: about 5 km from the centre of the city. Adjacent to the main campus stands the University's College of Education, with its own sports-fields and grounds. The University maintains five libraries, with the Central Library (Māori: Te Puna Mātauraka o Waitaha) housed in the tallest building on campus, the 11-storey James Hight building.

Study finds young children are worrying about water

Education experts Professor E Jayne White and Dr. Ngaroma Williams (Te Arawa | Ngāti Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga|Ngāti Awa) from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), with a wider team of researchers, ...

Education

Aug 15, 2024

Feeding native ecosystems with waste

UC researchers are pioneering the use of treated sewage to restore native plants on Te Pātaka-o-Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula.

Ecology

May 17, 2024

What makes people tick environmentally?

Research from the University of Canterbury explores the crucial role emotions play in behavior change and decision-making when acting sustainably.

Environment

May 7, 2024

Scientists discover microbe unique to New Zealand

Professor Matthew Stott co-leads a team of researchers from Canterbury and Waikato universities that has identified an endemic genus of geothermal microorganisms—a discovery believed to be a world-first.

Ecology

Feb 15, 2024

How will AI impact outdoor adventure education?

Educators working in the dynamic Adventure Education and Outdoor Learning (AEOL) field are trained to assess risks and respond. But are they ready for the fast-emerging impacts of AI?

Education

Aug 25, 2023

