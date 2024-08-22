Shift in Antarctic decision-making concerns researchers
New research reveals a concerning shift in Antarctic Treaty decision-making in the face of rising environmental and governance issues in the region.
The University of Canterbury (Māori: Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha; postnominal abbreviation Cantuar. or Cant. for Cantuariensis, the Latin name for Canterbury) was initiated and founded by some scholars from the University of Oxford in 1873 and is New Zealand's second-oldest university. It operates its main campus in the suburb of Ilam in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. It offers degrees in Arts, Commerce, Education (physical education), Engineering, Fine Arts, Forestry, Law, Music, Social Work, Speech and Language Therapy, Science, Sports Coaching and Teaching. The University has a main campus of 76 hectares at Ilam, a suburb of Christchurch: about 5 km from the centre of the city. Adjacent to the main campus stands the University's College of Education, with its own sports-fields and grounds. The University maintains five libraries, with the Central Library (Māori: Te Puna Mātauraka o Waitaha) housed in the tallest building on campus, the 11-storey James Hight building.
Subscribe to rss feed
New research reveals a concerning shift in Antarctic Treaty decision-making in the face of rising environmental and governance issues in the region.
Earth Sciences
Aug 22, 2024
0
13
Education experts Professor E Jayne White and Dr. Ngaroma Williams (Te Arawa | Ngāti Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga|Ngāti Awa) from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), with a wider team of researchers, ...
Education
Aug 15, 2024
0
1
A New Zealand-developed structured literacy program is delivering outstanding results for Kiwi children, new research by the University Of Canterbury shows.
Education
May 23, 2024
0
3
UC researchers are pioneering the use of treated sewage to restore native plants on Te Pātaka-o-Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula.
Ecology
May 17, 2024
0
1
Research from the University of Canterbury explores the crucial role emotions play in behavior change and decision-making when acting sustainably.
Environment
May 7, 2024
0
1
Digital literacy experts are advocating for the need to change the way we engage with and teach Artificial Intelligence (AI), setting students up for success in the future.
Education
Mar 28, 2024
0
1
Professor Matthew Stott co-leads a team of researchers from Canterbury and Waikato universities that has identified an endemic genus of geothermal microorganisms—a discovery believed to be a world-first.
Ecology
Feb 15, 2024
0
48
A Canterbury climate modeler is part of an international team studying a 764-meter ice core that preserves more than 80,000 years of global climate data.
Earth Sciences
Sep 11, 2023
0
12
A team of paleontologists from the University of Canterbury has discovered a remarkably intact fossil of one of the earliest ancestors of a group of birds now restricted to the tropics. Tropicbirds, now represented by only ...
Evolution
Sep 1, 2023
0
48
Educators working in the dynamic Adventure Education and Outdoor Learning (AEOL) field are trained to assess risks and respond. But are they ready for the fast-emerging impacts of AI?
Education
Aug 25, 2023
0
12