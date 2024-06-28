The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is one of the world's leading centers of health sciences research, patient care, and education. Founded in 1873, the mission of UCSF is to serve as a "public university dedicated to saving lives and improving health." Though one of the ten campuses of the University of California, it is unique for being the only University of California campus dedicated solely to graduate education, and this in health and biomedical sciences. UCSF has developed a reputation for unique interdisciplinary collaboration between the health science disciplines which has led to some of the most important discoveries in the biosciences. The graduate-focused environment of UCSF, its relatively small size, and its culture of collaboration allows for a flexibility to translate new discoveries into new treatments hard to find even at many of the world's other top medical centers.

Scientists discover new role of cell cycle in cilia formation

The awe-inspiring process of cell division can turn a fertilized egg into a baby—or a cancerous cell into a malignant tumor. With so much at stake, nature keeps it tightly controlled in a process called the cell cycle that ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 6, 2024

0

22

How Norway is helping to restore humanity inside US prisons

As part of an innovative prison reform program, the Oregon State Penitentiary created a healing garden on its grounds to provide some respite from the concrete and resemble the outside world. One incarcerated man who had ...

Social Sciences

Aug 30, 2023

0

88

Ibogaine inspires new compounds to treat addiction, depression

Scientists have developed two new drug candidates for potentially treating addiction and depression, modeled on the pharmacology of a traditional African psychedelic plant medicine called ibogaine. At very low doses, these ...

Biochemistry

May 2, 2023

2

85

AI technology generates original proteins from scratch

Scientists have created an AI system capable of generating artificial enzymes from scratch. In laboratory tests, some of these enzymes worked as well as those found in nature, even when their artificially generated amino ...

Biotechnology

Jan 26, 2023

0

242

