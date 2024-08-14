The University of Alabama (UA) is a public coeducational university located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States. Founded in 1831, it is the flagship university of the University of Alabama System, as well the senior and the largest in terms of enrollment among all of the state's universities. It is known as The Capstone, a nickname that stems from a 1913 speech by then-president George H. Denny, who extolled the university as the "capstone of the public school system in the state." UA offers programs of study in 13 academic divisions leading to bachelor's, master's, Education Specialist, and doctoral degrees. The only publicly supported law school in Alabama is at UA. Other academic programs unavailable elsewhere in Alabama include doctoral programs in anthropology, library and information studies, metallurgical engineering, music, Romance languages, and social work. As one of the first public universities established in early 19th century southwestern frontier of the US, UA left a vast cultural imprint on the state, region and nation as a whole for the past two centuries. The school was a center of activity during the American Civil War and the Civil Rights movement.

Address
739 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States of America 35487
Website
http://www.ua.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Alabama

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Interactive map shows thresholds for coastal nuisance flooding

As sea levels rise around the world, communities in coastal areas are more frequently seeing the impact of routine high tide flooding. These incursions of sea water may weaken foundations and infrastructure, slow down traffic ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 14, 2024

0

10

Research suggests AI could help teach ethics

Artificial intelligence brings with it a host of ethical questions. A researcher at The University of Alabama explored whether AI can be harnessed to teach students how to navigate those very questions, among others.

Social Sciences

Jun 6, 2024

0

0

Paleontologist discovers rare soft tissue in fossil of crab

Most animals and plants never fossilize. For those that do, it's usually only hard parts such as bones and shells that preserve. However, in some exceptional cases, soft tissues such as muscles and gills survive the fossilization ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Dec 14, 2023

0

242

Project compiles 200 years of conflict data

The adage of the need to remember the past to avoid repeating it is certainly applicable to international confrontations as history is filled with nations repeating conflicts again and again.

Social Sciences

Oct 16, 2023

0

2

Investigating drivers of Antarctic ice retreat

An investigation of how an Antarctic ice sheet melted thousands of years ago will improve contemporary climate models and projections of rising sea level, according to a recently published study with contributions from The ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 3, 2022

10

129

Barrier Island marine ecosystem altered by storm events

Coastal areas are popular places to live and visit. Every summer, families load up their cars and head to the beach for a few days of relaxation. In Alabama, one destination is Dauphin Island, a small barrier island three ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 23, 2021

0

4

Earliest forest fires evidence of ancient tree expansion

The Earth's first forest fires appear to have occurred earlier than previously thought, pointing out a link between widespread wildfires and ancient tree evolution, according to researchers at The University of Alabama.

Earth Sciences

May 12, 2021

0

107

