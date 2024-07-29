The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is a state supported public university founded in 1969. UAH is an accredited university with five colleges: engineering, nursing, science, business and liberal arts. UAH confers Bachelor, Master's and Doctoral degrees. UAH is best known for its work in astrophysics and atmospheric science. UAH managed the first commercial non-government rocket program. The first high-temperature superconductor was discovered and built at UAH. UAH has a Space Grant and it conducted experiments on the Soviet Space Station, Mir. The National Space Science and Technology Center is on the campus of UAH. UAH has nearly 4200 undergraduate, graduate and post-doctoral students at the present time.

Address 301 Sparkman Drive Huntsville, AL 35899 Website http://www.uah.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Alabama_in_Huntsville

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

