The University of Aberdeen was founded in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1495. It is the 3rd oldest university in Scotland and the 5th oldest in the U.K. The University of Aberdeen is rated first in health science research in the U.K. Through the years various institutions of higher learning and professional schools have merged and created a very modern university with three main components or colleges; College of Arts and Social Sciences, College of Life Science and Medicine and College of Physical Science. There are also a number of research centers and institutes. Three Nobel Laureates have been associated with the University of Aberdeen.

Address Regent Walk ABERDEEN AB24 3FX · UK Website http://www.abdn.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Aberdeen

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed