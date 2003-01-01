University Hospitals (also called Case Medical Center) is a major not-for-profit medical center in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Case Medical Center is the primary affiliate hospital of Case Western Reserve University - a relationship that was first established in 1896. With 150 locations throughout northeast Ohio, it encompasses a network of hospitals, outpatient centers and primary care physicians. University Hospitals Case Medical Center is home to world-class clinical and research centers, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics spine, radiology, radiation oncology, neurosurgery, neuroscience, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, organ transplantation, and human genetics. 2009 US News and World Report National Rankings' Some of the famous patients treated at Case Medical Center include: Vision 2010 is the largest construction and upgrade project in the history of University Hospitals. New construction will include a new 200-bed cancer hospital, upgraded emergency room facilities at CMC, a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, and new construction at other hospital sites.

