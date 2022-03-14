University Hospital Heidelberg is associated with the University of Heidelberg and has been in existence in one form or another since the 14th century. The Heidelberg University Medical Center and the Medical Faculty in Mannheim Hospitals form a first rate medical teaching and research component of the university. The University Hospital Heidelberg has 42 clinics and departments devoted to caring for patients, treatment and research. It is world acclaimed and is the preeminent institution in Germany. The University of Heidelberg is rank 57th among all universities in a world-wide ranking of comparable universities. A significant portion of the Web site is in German. There is an English version press release section and the site is a work in progress.

Address Grabengasse 1 D-69115 Heidelberg, Germany Website http://www.uni-heidelberg.de/index_e.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_Hospital_Heidelberg

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed