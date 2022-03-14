University Hospital Heidelberg is associated with the University of Heidelberg and has been in existence in one form or another since the 14th century. The Heidelberg University Medical Center and the Medical Faculty in Mannheim Hospitals form a first rate medical teaching and research component of the university. The University Hospital Heidelberg has 42 clinics and departments devoted to caring for patients, treatment and research. It is world acclaimed and is the preeminent institution in Germany. The University of Heidelberg is rank 57th among all universities in a world-wide ranking of comparable universities. A significant portion of the Web site is in German. There is an English version press release section and the site is a work in progress.

Address
Grabengasse 1 D-69115 Heidelberg, Germany
Website
http://www.uni-heidelberg.de/index_e.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_Hospital_Heidelberg

Visualizing virus replication in three dimensions

Dengue fever is the most common infectious disease transmitted by mosquitoes - some 100 million people around the world are infected. Researchers at the Hygiene Institute at Heidelberg University Hospital were the first to ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 7, 2009

How tumor cells move

If cancer cells lack a certain protein, it could be much easier for them to penetrate healthy body tissue, the first step towards forming metastases. Scientists at the Pharmacology Institute of the University of Heidelberg ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 8, 2009

Tiny details in three dimensions

They are borne by ticks and can cause acute and chronic symptoms in joints, muscles and the nervous system - the bacteria that cause Lyme borreliosis, which 80,000 people in Germany contract every year. Heidelberg researchers ...

Feb 13, 2009

