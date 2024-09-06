University College London (UCL) was founded in 1826 and is a constituent college of the University of London. Today, UCL has over 21,600 undergraduate and graduate students. UCL is a member of the Russell Group of Universities and a part of the elite G-5 sub-group of universities in the U.K. It is a part of the Golden Triangle. UCL is most noted for its Clinical Medicine ranked 1st (exclusive of North America), Neuroscience & Behavior ranked 1st (exclusive of North America) and 2nd world-wide, Immunology ranked 2nd in Europe and Pharmacology & Toxicology 1st (exclusive of North America) and fourth world-wide. Agricultural Sciences research at UCL is advancing to the forefront world-wide, according to recent ranking panels.

Address University College London - Gower Street - London - WC1E 6BT Website http://www.ucl.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_College_London

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

