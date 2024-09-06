University College London (UCL) was founded in 1826 and is a constituent college of the University of London. Today, UCL has over 21,600 undergraduate and graduate students. UCL is a member of the Russell Group of Universities and a part of the elite G-5 sub-group of universities in the U.K. It is a part of the Golden Triangle. UCL is most noted for its Clinical Medicine ranked 1st (exclusive of North America), Neuroscience & Behavior ranked 1st (exclusive of North America) and 2nd world-wide, Immunology ranked 2nd in Europe and Pharmacology & Toxicology 1st (exclusive of North America) and fourth world-wide. Agricultural Sciences research at UCL is advancing to the forefront world-wide, according to recent ranking panels.

University College London - Gower Street - London - WC1E 6BT
http://www.ucl.ac.uk/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_College_London

University College London

References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online

Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...

Social Sciences

5 hours ago

