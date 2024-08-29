University College Dublin (also known as UCD) (Irish: An Coláiste Ollscoile, Baile Átha Cliath (COBÁC)) - formally known as University College Dublin - National University of Ireland, Dublin (Irish: An Coláiste Ollscoile, Baile Átha Cliath - Ollscoil na hÉireann, Baile Átha Cliath) is Ireland's largest, and the island of Ireland's second largest, university, with over 1,300 faculty and 17,000 undergraduate students. It is located in Dublin, the Irish capital. The university originates in a body founded in 1854 as the Catholic University of Ireland with John Henry Newman as the first rector, re-formed in 1880 and chartered in its own right in 1908. The Universities Act, 1997 renamed the constituent university as the "National University of Ireland, Dublin", and a ministerial order of 1998 renamed the institution as "University College Dublin - National University of Ireland, Dublin". Originally located in the centre of the metropolis, most of the university's faculties have since been relocated to a 148 hectares (370 acres) park campus at Belfield, four kilometres to the south of the city.

Address Belfield, Dublin, Ireland Website http://www.ucd.ie/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_College_Dublin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

