Pompeu Fabra University (Catalan: Universitat Pompeu Fabra, UPF; Spanish: Universidad Pompeu Fabra) is a public university located in the city of Barcelona, Catalonia in Spain. The university was created by the Autonomous Government of Catalonia in 1990 and was named after Pompeu Fabra. UPF has been ranked the best university in Spain since 2015 and 16th best young university in the world in 2022 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

