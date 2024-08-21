The Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) is a French-speaking university in Brussels, Belgium. It has 21,000 students, 29% of whom come from abroad, and an equally cosmopolitan staff. There are two universities called the Free University of Brussels, the French-speaking ULB, and the Dutch-speaking Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), so the English name is ambiguous and not commonly used. Some facilities shared by both universities use the name "Brussels Free Universities", abbreviated BFU (e.g. the Brussels Free Universities Computing Center, BFUCC ). The history of the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) is closely linked with that of Belgium itself. When the nine provinces that broke away from the Kingdom of the Netherlands formed the Belgian State in 1830, there were three state universities in the country: Ghent, Liege and Leuven. Even though Brussels had been promoted to the rank of capital, it still had no university. For this reason, in 1831 a group of leading Brussels Masonic figures in the fields of the arts, science and education set themselves the objective of creating a university for the city.

Address
Avenue Franklin Roosevelt 50, City of Brussels, Brussels, Belgium
Website
http://www.ulb.ac.be/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universit%C3%A9_libre_de_Bruxelles

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Luttinger's theorem at the core of topological matter

In 1960, Joaquin Luttinger introduced a universal statement that relates the total number of particles that a system can accommodate to its behavior under low-energy excitations. While Luttinger's theorem is readily verified ...

Condensed Matter

Dec 6, 2023

0

140

Quantum interference of light: Anomalous phenomenon found

A counterintuitive facet of the physics of photon interference has been uncovered by three researchers of Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium. In an article published this month in Nature Photonics, they have proposed ...

Optics & Photonics

Jun 15, 2023

1

227

Fiber optics shed light on solid-state physics phenomena

Researchers from two laboratories at ULB have realized a synthetic dimension for light using a fiber optic ring. This ingenious system simulates the periodic motion of a particle in a crystal in order to study its behavior ...

Condensed Matter

Apr 12, 2023

0

65

Time-delocalized variables violating causal inequalities

A team of researchers from the Université libre de Bruxelles and the French National Center for Scientific Research have shown for the first time that an exotic type of process violating causal inequalities can be realized ...

Quantum Physics

Mar 21, 2023

2

332

