The Université catholique de Louvain (French for Catholic University of Louvain/Leuven, but usually not translated into English) is Belgium's largest French-speaking university. It is located in Louvain-la-Neuve, with satellite campuses in Brussels, Charleroi, Mons and Tournai. It split from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium's oldest university, in 1968, while the Dutch half of the university remained in Leuven under the name Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

Website
http://www.uclouvain.be/index.html

Subscribe to rss feed

Université catholique de Louvain

Blocking spike captors to counter COVID

Despite the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns worldwide, the threat posed by COVID-19 still exists. First of all, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant could very well emerge that may not respond to current vaccines. Secondly, the ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 10, 2022

0

177

The magic angle of twisted graphene

Graphene, a two-dimensional material composed exclusively of carbon, has revealed extraordinary properties, including thermal and electrical conductivity, transparency, and flexibility. When combined, these properties become ...

Nanomaterials

Feb 23, 2021

0

1865

European colonization accelerated erosion tenfold

Rates of soil erosion and alluvium accumulation in North America accelerated 10-fold after Europeans colonized the continent, according to new research carried out by scientists from China, Belgium and U.S..

Environment

Dec 1, 2020

1

322

Click... Resistant bacteria caught in the act

As humanity fights against the coronavirus, the battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria continues. Scientists at UCLouvain have succeeded in capturing unique images of protein soldiers that help bacteria resist drugs. ...

Biochemistry

Jun 22, 2020

0

48

132 grams to communicate with Mars

Dust storms, ionising cosmic radiation, extreme cold at night ... Mars is not very hospitable! It's for these extreme conditions that the research team of Christophe Craeye, a professor at the UCLouvain Louvain School of ...

Space Exploration

Nov 6, 2019

3

24

Researcher makes the heart of Mars speak

For 20 years, Véronique Dehant, a space scientist at University of Louvain (UCLouvain) and the Royal Observatory of Belgium, has been working on understanding the Earth's core. In a few months, she will be able to complete ...

Space Exploration

Nov 6, 2019

0

0

A new material for the battery of the future

Renewable sources of energy such as wind or photovoltaic are intermittent; production peaks do not necessarily follow the demand peaks. Storing green energy is therefore essential to moving away from fossil fuels. The energy ...

Materials Science

Jul 18, 2019

0

814

Discovery in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria

For four years, researchers at Universite catholique de Louvain have been trying to find out how bacteria can withstand antibiotics, so as to be able to attack them more effectively. These researchers now understand how one ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 18, 2014

0

0