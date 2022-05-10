The Université catholique de Louvain (French for Catholic University of Louvain/Leuven, but usually not translated into English) is Belgium's largest French-speaking university. It is located in Louvain-la-Neuve, with satellite campuses in Brussels, Charleroi, Mons and Tournai. It split from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium's oldest university, in 1968, while the Dutch half of the university remained in Leuven under the name Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

