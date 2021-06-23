The United States Geographical Survey, (USGS) was formed in 1879 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with regional offices throughout the U.S. The primary responsibilities of the USGS is to conduct scientific inquiry and study of wild life, plant life, geological studies and mapping, earthquake and volcanic activity, geomagnetic field, and hydrology. USGS has no enforcement authority and reports to the Department of Interior. In recent years USGS has taken charge of studying planetary rocks, minerals and water.

Address
12201 Sunrise Valley Drive Reston, VA 20192, USA
Website
http://www.usgs.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USGS

Greater Yellowstone area expected to become warmer, drier

Temperature has significantly increased and snowfall decreased in the iconic Greater Yellowstone Area since 1950 because of climate change, and these trends will likely continue through the rest of the century, according ...

Environment

Jun 23, 2021

USGS scientists explore how hurricanes gain strength

Unique observations collected by U.S. Geological Survey scientists during Hurricane María in 2017 revealed previously unknown ocean processes that may aid in more accurate hurricane forecasting and impact predictions.

Earth Sciences

May 13, 2021

A mobile flood tool for the nation unveiled

The U.S. Geological Survey announced Friday the completion of a new mobile tool that provides real-time information on water levels, weather and flood forecasts all in one place on a computer, smartphone or other mobile device.

Earth Sciences

Nov 2, 2020

