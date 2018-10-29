The UK Space Agency is a United Kingdom government agency responsible for its civil space programme. It was established on 1 April 2010 to replace the British National Space Centre and took over responsibility for government policy and key budgets for space and represents the UK in all negotiations on space matters. It "[brings] together all UK civil space activities under one single management". It is initially operating from the existing BNSC headquarters in Swindon, Wiltshire. The UK Space Agency was announced by Lord Mandelson, Lord Drayson and astronaut Major Timothy Peake at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on 23 March 2010. Around £230 million of funding and management functions was merged into the UK Space Agency from other organisations. It cost US$60 million to create. "Improving coordination of UK efforts in fields such as Earth science, telecoms and space exploration" will form part of its remit, according to Lord Drayson.

UK Space Agency

