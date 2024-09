Our UCLA department mission is to understand and protect our home in the universe- from studying the interior of the Earth, to surface hazards, to outer space, the sun and planets. I am the Program Promotional Manager for the department, specializing in space physics, planetary science, geology, and heliophysics.

Address 603 Charles E. Young Drive E. Slichter Hall 2712 Los Angeles, CA 90095-1567 Website https://epss.ucla.edu/

