Tufts Medical Center (until 2008 Tufts-New England Medical Center) is a medical institution in Boston, Massachusetts occupying space between Chinatown and the Theater District. It is a center for biomedical research and is the principal teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine where all full-time Tufts physicians hold faculty appointments. Tufts Medical Center is subdivided into a full-service adult hospital and the Floating Hospital for Children, a full-service pediatric facility. In 1992, with the addition of a maternity service, it became the first private, full-service medical facility in Boston. Tufts Medical Center's origins date back to 1796 when the Boston Dispensary was established as the first permanent medical facility in New England, and one of the first in the United States. Early donors included Paul Revere.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

